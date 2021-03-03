Michigan COVID memorial to honor lives lost
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Footprint of Michigan organization will be holding a COVID-19 memorial, which will be located at the front entrance of Lansing Mall and in the Westwood Mall in Jackson, MI.
Attendees can write the name of their loved one on a yellow heart and place it on a memorial wall.
The event will be held on March 4, 2021, at Lansing Mall at 5:30 p.m.
