MHSAA announces revised schedule format, finals site for 2021 wrestling tournaments

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has revised its 2021 Wrestling Tournaments. It is now scheduled for the final three weeks of March and the first weekend of April.

Please note that the MHSAA plans to have strict COVID-19 precautions put into place.

The MHSAA also has selected Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo as this year’s host site for the Teams Finals, which will be happening on March 30 and Individual Finals to be wrestled April 2-3.

The wrestling postseason will be divided into separate tournament tracks for teams and individuals, with competition at the District, Regional and Finals levels.

Competition at the District and Regional levels for both the team and individual tournaments will follow the MHSAA’s traditional formats, which is possible due to the COVID-19 rapid testing required of each participating wrestler. Districts will be wrestled during the week of March 15, with Regionals the following week.

Read this for more information about the finals schedule:

Team Wrestling: Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Finals will be wrestled Tuesday, March 30 at Wings Event Center, with all rounds over one day instead of the traditional two. Two areas within Wings Event Center – the “Valley” and “Arena” – will host matches for Quarterfinals and Semifinals, with all four championship matches wrestled simultaneously in the Arena to conclude the event. Divisions 2 and 4 will compete in the Arena, and Divisions 1 and 3 in the Valley prior to the title matches.

Individual Wrestling: All rounds of the Individual Finals will be wrestled at Wings Event Center over the course of one day – Divisions 2 and 3 will compete Friday, April 2, and Divisions 1 and 4 will wrestle April 3. Both arenas within Wings Event Center will be used each day – one for each division – with all rounds including championship matches wrestled in that specific area. Divisions 3 and 1 will compete in the Arena, and Divisions 2 and 4 will compete in the Valley.

