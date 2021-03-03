Advertisement

Long Prison Term For Winslow

Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape...
Former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape trial, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Vista, Calif. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool) (WILX)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California. Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing today in San Diego Superior Court. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. His attorney said Winslow suffered head trauma from playing football, which explains why he “went off the rails.” The 37-year-old former tight end is the son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Arrest of MSU Police Captain O'Brien
Video: Arrest of MSU Police Captain charged with OWI, Carrying Concealed Under the Influence

Latest News

CAAC teams dealing with COVID-19 cases
CAAC teams dealing with COVID-19 cases
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives to score a touchdown against...
No Cheerleaders For The Washington Football Team
Golf legend Tiger Woods sustained extensive injuries to his right leg in a car crash.
Tiger Woods Investigation Continues
New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of...
Yankees’ Boone Getting Pacemaker