Long Prison Term For Winslow

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California. Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing today in San Diego Superior Court. The sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. His attorney said Winslow suffered head trauma from playing football, which explains why he “went off the rails.” The 37-year-old former tight end is the son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow.