Advertisement

Local man charged in death of pregnant girlfriend

(KCRG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 14 the Lansing Police Department responded to a call directing them to a home on Kings Point Terrace in Lansing.

There they found the body of 24-year-old Katelyn Marie Smith, who police were told had committed suicide by shooting herself. After a preliminary investigation police deemed the situation to be suspicious in nature.

22-year-old Michael Edward Sczepanski was identified as a suspect in the case. Scezpanski was Smith’s boyfriend, who she has known since high school.

After an interview with Sczepanski a warrant was issued for Open Murder and Felony Firearm by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. He was arrainged by Judge Hillman on Feb. 21, where bond was denied.

Smith and Sczepanski had two children together. She was found to be pregnant at the time of her death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
MSU Police Captain charged with having a gun while drunk, operating with a BAC of .25

Latest News

A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
State Senate condemns treatment of Michigan National Guard troops
Abood Sidebar
ABOOD SIDEBAR
A picture of the late Anthony Hulon.
Mayor Schor added to wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lansing Police officers, City of Lansing
City of Lansing receives first marijuana revenue share payment