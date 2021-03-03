Local man charged in death of pregnant girlfriend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 14 the Lansing Police Department responded to a call directing them to a home on Kings Point Terrace in Lansing.

There they found the body of 24-year-old Katelyn Marie Smith, who police were told had committed suicide by shooting herself. After a preliminary investigation police deemed the situation to be suspicious in nature.

22-year-old Michael Edward Sczepanski was identified as a suspect in the case. Scezpanski was Smith’s boyfriend, who she has known since high school.

After an interview with Sczepanski a warrant was issued for Open Murder and Felony Firearm by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office. He was arrainged by Judge Hillman on Feb. 21, where bond was denied.

Smith and Sczepanski had two children together. She was found to be pregnant at the time of her death.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

