Lansing men’s soccer league donates $3,000 to local organizations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Mid-Michigan Men’s Soccer League (MMMSL) announced it is making two grants to local organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the MMMSL Board approved the allotment of a $2,000 grant to Hope Sports Complex to assist with facility improvements. Additionally, a $1,000 grant will go to the Capital Area Soccer League to offset youth player fees for the upcoming spring season.

In late 2020, the league’s statewide governing association, Michigan Soccer Association, released funding to its member leagues to help them financially weather the economic downturn. Last month, combined with other league resources, the MMMSL Board agreed in February to allocate $5,000 for player financial assistance to ensure league fees would not prevent any players from joining teams in either the over-30 or over-40 divisions this spring.

“When we heard our association would be supplying funds to our league, we immediately knew we had to support our teammates harmed financially by the pandemic,” said League President Joey Rogers. “COVID stole soccer from us in 2020, but we won’t let it stop any of our guys from playing the game they love this year.”

MMMSL knew how much Hope Sports Complex struggled in 2020 due to reservation cancellations and large events moving to adjacent states during COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hope has been our home for many years and many of our players are out there two nights a week, sometimes more with their kids playing soccer,” said League Registrar Cedrick Heraux. “We want to make sure the facility is able to come back strong in 2021 and hope the money will help.”

Julie Mullin, General Manager of Hope said, “We are completely blown away by the MMMSL’s generosity and want to express our gratitude to this soccer community for helping us out.”

The $1,000 grant to the Capital Area Soccer League was refreshing news to Oscar Castañeda, President of CASL and a regular player in the MMMSL leagues over the years.

“This money will be the difference in allowing some kids to have the chance to play soccer this spring,” Castañeda said. “This donation will go directly to help kids from our Summerplace Program, where we support children whose families experienced serious financial strain, so they can play in our local youth league. We can’t thank the MMMSL enough for its generosity during this time.”

WOWWWWWW! We can't even find words to thank the Mid Michigan Mens Soccer league! This great group has been loyal field... Posted by Hope Sports Complex on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.