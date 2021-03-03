Advertisement

Lansing superintendent search continues with three candidates left to interview

The community is welcome to give feedback.
By Krystle Holleman and Nicole Buchmann
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District is getting closer to choosing its new superintendent.

The school board began their first round of interviews Tuesday with three candidates. The interviews were streamed publicly on Zoom.

Another round of interviews will take place Wednesday at 6 p.m. The community is welcome to give feedback.

There were 26 applicants for the position, and the school board whittled that down to six. They are being interviewed individually before a final selection is made.

In December, the board resumed its search after a long pause due to COVID-19.

Sam Sinicropi has been doing the job on a temporary basis since last June.

