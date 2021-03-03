Advertisement

Governor’s office confirms change to age requirements for vaccine

Starting Monday, residents over the age of 50 who have medical conditions will be eligible.
First 100 doses of Moderna vaccine offered at pediatrician office in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
First 100 doses of Moderna vaccine offered at pediatrician office in Jefferson City, Tennessee.(WVLT)
By Krystle Holleman and Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, March 8, Michigan residents over the age of 50 who have medical conditions and caregivers of children with special health care needs will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All other individuals over age 50 eligible on March 22.

This is a developing story and will be added to as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer relaxes COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director’s severance pay is raising questions, Robert Gordon provides statement
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
14 Michigan members of the U.S. House Representatives send letter, National Guard served inedible food
Lansing Catholic High School employee fired over controversial Facebook post

Latest News

Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison
LIVE: Court hearing for two men charged in plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer
Schor to run for reelection
Heads up for women who are due for their annual mammogram and plan on getting the coronavirus...
Vaccine reactions causing unnecessary fear in mammograms
Recently, the MMMSL Board approved the allotment of a $2,000 grant to Hope Sports Complex to...
Lansing men’s soccer league donates $3,000 to local organizations