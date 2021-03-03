Governor’s office confirms change to age requirements for vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, March 8, Michigan residents over the age of 50 who have medical conditions and caregivers of children with special health care needs will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

All other individuals over age 50 eligible on March 22.

This is a developing story and will be added to as more information becomes available.

