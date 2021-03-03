Advertisement

Equipment fire at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston, no injuries reported

Williamston ice cream fire
Williamston ice cream fire(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A fire broke out at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston off of Grand River Avenue when a piece of equipment caught on fire. Officials responded to a call around 5:11 p.m.

Fire officials on the scene
Fire officials on the scene(WILX)

The fire was out in about 45 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

The building is not a total loss. However, there is internal damage.

WILX will keep you updated as we know more.

