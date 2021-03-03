Defeating Indiana is crucial for Michigan State basketball’s future

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s an unusual feeling for Michigan State fans to be sweating out a NCAA tournament bid this late in the season.

A win against Indiana tonight doesn’t guarantee the Spartans a bid and a loss doesn’t sink their chances, but beating the Hoosiers would make the road to the tournament a lot smoother.

“Michigan State has come on strong at a good time in order to try and get into the NCAA tournament... but it’s far from secure,” CBS Bracketologist Jerry Palm said.

Especially after Sunday’s loss to Maryland. The Spartans now have little margin for error with three regular-season games left.

“They’re 13-10 after two big wins last week over Illinois and Ohio State, which put them from really off the bubble to into the bracket,” Palm said. “The Maryland loss hurts a little bit because it would’ve been nice for a cushion.”

Now this is not a science, but Palm has a track record of knowing what the tournament selection committee is looking for. He thinks MSU can’t afford another slip up.

“Indiana looks pretty bad lately, so that’s really a must win now for Michigan State because if they don’t, they’re two games above .500 going into two games with Michigan that they are most likely going to lose, certainly going to be favored to lose,” Palm said.

If that happens, you’re a .500 team entering the Big Ten tournament and you have to win two or three games just to have a good enough record to get picked.

“If you don’t beat Indiana, then there’s a lot of pressure on those Michigan games and probably a lot of pressure on the conference tournament having to do well there, just to salvage a spot in the NCAA tournament,” Palm said.

Winning at least one of the two games against No. 2 Michigan would be huge, giving MSU three AP Top 5 wins in three weeks - a resume not many teams can match.

“That’s one of the top teams in the country,” Palm said. “There are three teams in that group that have a total of two losses for the entire season, so if Michigan State is actually able to beat Michigan in one of those games, it’s probably going to make them feel pretty safe entering the Big Ten tournament.”

Right now, most bracketologists have Michigan State as either the last team in the dance or the first team out. Spartan fans should be rooting against Duke, Richmond, Georgia Tech, and Seton Hall.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.