City of Lansing receives first marijuana revenue share payment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor and City Clerk Chris Swope announced on Wednesday, March 3 that the City of Lansing has received the first revenue sharing payment.

This payment totals $280,000 and it comes from the state of Michigan for its licensed Marijuana retail facilities.

The payment is expected to increase next year as additional facilities complete their build-out and move online. The next payment should reflect a full year of income from current facilities as well.

MAP OF ACTIVE MARIJUANA FACILITIES

“We worked hard on appropriate licensing for recreational marijuana to ensure that Lansing has facilities that are safe, professional, and will provide a benefit to the residents of the City of Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “Lansing’s licensed cannabis entities have returned previously vacant buildings and storefronts to the tax rolls and have now provided almost $300,000 to help fill the hole left in the budget by the pandemic.”

“These licensees have invested more than $85 million in purchasing and improving property in Lansing,” said Clerk Swope. “They have also employed more than 2,400 workers and agreed to pay a living wage of $16 or more an hour, along with a benefit package which includes health care and retirement savings.”

To apply for marijuana processor, secure transport, and safety compliance facilities, click here.

