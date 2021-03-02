Advertisement

Tuesday is National Read Across America Day, area libraries set to celebrate

Calling all bookworms!
File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is the day to grab your favorite book because it is National Read Across America Day. The day is also known as ‘Dr. Seuss’ Day, in honor of the author’s birthday.

Readers can go to the Capital Area District Library (CADL) locations in Lansing for a special storytime to-go kit on Wednesday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

You can request the kit and arrange to pick it up at CADL locations by calling 517-367-6350 or by requesting an order pick-up online HERE. The kits are recommended for ages up to 6 and are available while supplies last. More CADL events can be found at CADL.org.

The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) is also back open on a limited basis.

The City of East Lansing is hosting a “One Book, One Community” virtual event with Michigan State University and ELPL on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene
One person dead after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Rick Snyder
Snyder’s legal team argues residents as jurors is a conflict of interest
The Better Business Bureau's newest report shows young people are falling victim to scammers at...
Younger adults are falling victim to scams at all-time high
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director's severance pay is raising questions
3-2-21 A.M. Weather