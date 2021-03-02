Tuesday is National Read Across America Day, area libraries set to celebrate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is the day to grab your favorite book because it is National Read Across America Day. The day is also known as ‘Dr. Seuss’ Day, in honor of the author’s birthday.

Readers can go to the Capital Area District Library (CADL) locations in Lansing for a special storytime to-go kit on Wednesday to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

You can request the kit and arrange to pick it up at CADL locations by calling 517-367-6350 or by requesting an order pick-up online HERE. The kits are recommended for ages up to 6 and are available while supplies last. More CADL events can be found at CADL.org.

The East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) is also back open on a limited basis.

The City of East Lansing is hosting a “One Book, One Community” virtual event with Michigan State University and ELPL on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Don't forget to register for the @michiganstateu - East Lansing #OneBookOneCommunity LIVE virtual event on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:00 pm. Join the community conversation with Loretta J. Ross. For more details & to get registered, visit https://t.co/5n3q7e1wPN.#EastLansing #ELPL https://t.co/HIXOOWpmwd — East Lansing Public Library (@elplibrary) March 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.