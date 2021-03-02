Advertisement

The Studio 10 Virtual Home Show

Watch Studio 10 at 4 PM on March 18th
Home Show
Home Show(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

Celebrate Spring with an hour long special addition of Studio 10 at 4 PM on March 18th. During the Studio 10 Home Show on WILX, you’ll hear from local industry experts about the latest trends and how they can help you imagine the home of your dreams!

Whether you’re looking to purchase or build a new home, start a landscaping project, decorate or remodel your existing home, or need financing for a remodel or mortgage, we’ve got you covered! This hour-long special will be jam packed with all things home improvement. Watch this special edition of The Studio 10 Virtual Home Show - March 18th from 4-5pm on WILX!

The Studio 10 Virtual Home Show is proudly sponsored by:

Gee Farms, MSU Federal Credit Union, Kean’s, Tracey Hernly & Co. Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives, Streamline Enterprises, MacDowell’s Fireplace and TBI Teachout Builders, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene
One person dead after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
LIVE: FBI chief faces questions about extremism, Capitol riot
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson to share findings of state’s election audits
Rick Snyder
Snyder’s legal team argues residents as jurors is a conflict of interest
File photo
Tuesday is National Read Across America Day, area libraries set to celebrate