Snyder’s legal team argues residents as jurors is a conflict of interest

A judge is meeting with lawyers Tuesday to discuss the conflict.
Rick Snyder
Rick Snyder(source: Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former governor Rick Snyder’s legal team says Flint residents serving as judges or jurors in his case is a conflict of interest.

Snyder’s lawyers are basing that opinion on the prosecutor’s view that all Flint residents are victims of the water crisis.

A judge is meeting with lawyers Tuesday to discuss the conflict.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged involvement in the scandal.

A pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. in 67th District Court.

