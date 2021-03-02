Snyder’s legal team argues residents as jurors is a conflict of interest
A judge is meeting with lawyers Tuesday to discuss the conflict.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former governor Rick Snyder’s legal team says Flint residents serving as judges or jurors in his case is a conflict of interest.
Snyder’s lawyers are basing that opinion on the prosecutor’s view that all Flint residents are victims of the water crisis.
Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged involvement in the scandal.
A pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. in 67th District Court.
