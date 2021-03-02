Snyder’s legal team argues residents as jurors is a conflict of interest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former governor Rick Snyder’s legal team says Flint residents serving as judges or jurors in his case is a conflict of interest.

Snyder’s lawyers are basing that opinion on the prosecutor’s view that all Flint residents are victims of the water crisis.

A judge is meeting with lawyers Tuesday to discuss the conflict.

Snyder is charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his alleged involvement in the scandal.

A pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. in 67th District Court.

