Sidney Crosby Struggling With Covid

Metropolitan Division's Sidney Crosby, of the Pittsburgh Penguins, scores a goal past Central...
Metropolitan Division's Sidney Crosby, of the Pittsburgh Penguins, scores a goal past Central Division's Devan Dubnyk, of the Minnesota Wild, during the first half of the NHL hockey All-Star Game final in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (WILX)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss tonight’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement this morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines. The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol. Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.

