Sidney Crosby Struggling With Covid

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss tonight’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement this morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines. The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol. Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.