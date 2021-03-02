Advertisement

Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson to share findings of state’s election audits

Benson will make her announcement in a press conference set for 10:30 a.m.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will announce the completion of and share findings from the state’s election audits.

Benson will make her announcement in a press conference set for 10:30 a.m. The announcement will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

