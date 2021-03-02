Advertisement

Michigan Center girls basketball team in quarantine after positive COVID test

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Center girls basketball team had to be quarantined for two weeks due to one positive COVID-19 test. This information was confirmed by Michigan Center Superintendent Brady Cook.

It was reported that the person who tested positive first noticed the symptoms on Friday, Feb. 26 after a game and then went to go get tested. Their strep test was negative, but the antigen test was positive.

The Cardinals are set to return to playing again on Saturday, March 13 and their postseason starts on March 22.

