Logan looking for his forever home
This week’s ‘Take Me Home Tuesday’ is two-year-old Logan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Logan has been transferred from another shelter to the Capital Area Humane Society and is now looking for his forever home.
Penny Myers with CAHS says Logan has been in a foster home and is crate trained, knows some basic commands and is good on a leash.
Myers says Logan will be best as the only dog in the home and can be tested with kids and cats.
Logan is up-to-date on his vaccines, is microchipped, has been neutered and recently treated for heartworm.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.