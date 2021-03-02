Logan looking for his forever home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Logan has been transferred from another shelter to the Capital Area Humane Society and is now looking for his forever home.

Penny Myers with CAHS says Logan has been in a foster home and is crate trained, knows some basic commands and is good on a leash.

Myers says Logan will be best as the only dog in the home and can be tested with kids and cats.

Logan is up-to-date on his vaccines, is microchipped, has been neutered and recently treated for heartworm.

