Advertisement

Logan looking for his forever home

This week’s ‘Take Me Home Tuesday’ is two-year-old Logan
Take Me Home Tuesday: Logan
Take Me Home Tuesday: Logan(Holly Harper)
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Logan has been transferred from another shelter to the Capital Area Humane Society and is now looking for his forever home.

Penny Myers with CAHS says Logan has been in a foster home and is crate trained, knows some basic commands and is good on a leash.

Myers says Logan will be best as the only dog in the home and can be tested with kids and cats.

Logan is up-to-date on his vaccines, is microchipped, has been neutered and recently treated for heartworm.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
Gov. Whitmer to relax COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged

Latest News

PFCU locations in the Lansing area
Learn more about PFCU and how they’re supporting their customers
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher tell us the three top things that buyers can do to win an offer on a house
Hedlund plumbing
The nice temperatures causing snow to melt, what you can do to protect your home from potential flooding
Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington explains the process of when to reach out to a realtor