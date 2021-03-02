Local basketball player makes his mark on the court

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A local high school basketball player is making his mark on the court. Fowlerville’s Brendan Young just made history by becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Gladiators.

Typically if you have high-caliber skills as a basketball player, you’re going to be vocal, especially when you reach 1,403 points as a highschooler. But Fowlerville Senior Forward Brendan Young says it hadn’t been on his mind much, until recently.

“I didn’t really put much thought into it, then last year my coaches brought up that I was getting kind of close,” Young said. “It’s definitely motivation when I found that out. Before I knew that, I didn’t really imagine doing it.” For a kid who is averaging 27 points a game and 12 rebounds, Brendan doesn’t think about those kinds of records.

He just did it on Feb. 27.

Carter Young is a Junior at Fowlerville, and Brendan’s Brother.

Carter said, “It was special because you know; You look back at it and 1,400 points is a lot of points to score in high school, especially when it’s only 8 minute quarters, 32 minutes in the game.”

Fowlerville Head Coach Jim Jonas said, “The game last year where he had his 1000th point, and then the game Saturday when he got the record, he had almost the same totals. Same number of points in each game, almost the same number of rebounds. It was just really unique it would happen in that way.”

Being a varsity starter in this gym shows you have talent, and Brendan has a lot of it. He’s one of the select few to reach these milestones, and he’ll be the first to tell you he didn’t think it could happen.

“I have confidence in myself, so to get to that level, I mean I felt like I could,” Brendan said. “But going into high school I never thought in a million years that I would do that so I’ve proved a lot since my freshman year.”

He was the 2nd leading scorer as a freshman on varsity, then evolved into the leader these last three years. It’s been 13 years since the record was set and there’s only been one other player to do it in school history.

Carter said, “All the coaches he’s worked with, all the summers, all the hours he’s put in; It’s all paying off on the court. It’s pretty special to watch.”

“He’s just such a nice kid. He’s so humble,” Coach Jonas said. “I had him in class last year and I’ve always said if you walked into my class you wouldn’t realize that was the best basketball player in the school and one of the best players in the area. He’s just so humble about it. He’s a gentle giant off the court but then you get him on the court he’s tough.”

And he’s worked hard. He’s a two year captain and his focus this year has been to become a bigger leader. His actions alone have shown just that.

“I wanted to leave a legacy, leave my mark,” Brendan said. “So just now being in the record book as the leading scorer; I’m very blessed to do so.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.