Lighter restrictions can lead to another COVID surge, medical experts react

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Medical experts are now alarmed by local governments like ours rolling back on orders that aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They are saying that the looser restrictions may be a recipe for a possible fourth surge.

The head of Sparrow Health System says COVID will keep spreading until we reach herd immunity, and we are very far from that.

“As much as we want to feel like we are out of the woods, we are nowhere near,” Sparrow President, Alan Vierling said. “That’s why everybody is worried about the surge because the experts that look at data all the time...yeah, it feels better and our numbers with patients are dropping, but remember this thing can turn on a dime.”

Vierling says that with so many highly contagious variants, the pandemic could take a quick turn.

“We have our own destiny to control and so I think this is another one of those wonderful examples. Pay attention to the good advice, do the smart things, and we won’t be in trouble,” Vierling said.

Vierling told News 10 that COVID cases at Sparrow have reached an all-time low.

“We had been in the teens for a second day in a row so our case volumes are down. So, compared to other surges, I don’t think we have gotten this low before we started climbing back up,” Vierling said.

But that doesn’t mean we can stop taking precautions.

“It’s absolutely possible (a surge), the question for us is it going to come here and I think it’s too early to tell,” Vierling added.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says we have been doing a good job in Mid-Michigan but the restrictions play a role in avoiding a surge.

“We’ve had restrictions in place that you haven’t seen broadly across the entire county so to some extent it says that works and to some extent it says as we watch cases start to plateau and start to tip up across the country, that we need to be really cautious,” Vail said.

Vierling and Vail both feel the restrictions are crucial in getting the spread of the virus under control and helping to prevent another surge.

Sparrow says that until we have access to more vaccine surges are possible and restrictions are important.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.