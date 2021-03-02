Lawmakers try to find common ground on COVID-19 relief bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just a matter of hours, people will rally on the lawn of the state capitol urging Republican lawmakers to agree on how to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 aid.

Billions of dollars are at stake to help families and businesses struggling because of the pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has a plan to spend the $5.6 billion sent from the federal government.

But Republicans want to know where all that money will go and until they do. They’re only willing to approve 2 billion.

“If I came to you and I told ya, I will give you $10,000... it’s yours to spend to support yourself during the pandemic and you turn around and say actually I only want to spend $3,000 of that $10,000, I’d scratch my head,” said Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

He says it’s a power play from the GOP and it’s only going to hurt Michigan.

“You’re leaving literally billions of dollars that have already been allocated to us on the table...the federal government will take it and give it to other states,” said Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

The money created drama in Jackson county where Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies called Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey a hypocrite for accepting a COVID-19 relief loan for his Jackson-based business.

“Jackson is a city where nearly 1 in 3 live at the federal poverty level before COVID even hit so we’re struggling,” said Mayor Dobies.

Dobies released a statement saying: “We’ve seen Shirkey light one flaming bag of dog crap after another, regardless of how it affects Michigan.”

Now he’s inviting Shirkey to come to Jackson and see for himself.

“I’d encourage him to come down and see some of the things that we’ve been working on to help during COVID and really reach out to some of the constituents here in the city of Jackson and talk to us about some of the resources that we do need and how we can benefit from those federal funds,” said Mayor Dobies.

Meanwhile, representatives from all over the state are asking Michiganders to do their part.

“I encourage folks to call their state senators and state representatives and ask them to release all $5.6 billion dollars that the state of Michigan was given so that we can help and get out of this pandemic together and make sure that we are supporting our small businesses our schools and our families,” said Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

A hope that lawmakers will set aside partisanship to reach an agreement for the well-being of all Michiganders.

