Jackson shooting suspect arrested

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place on Feb. 23 in Waterloo Township.

Sheriff Gary Schuette told News 10 in a statement that the suspect was identified as 38 year-old Darvin Cole.

“Efforts were made to locate him with negative results,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “The Michigan State Police Fugitive Team assisted in locating Darvin Cole, they identified a location in Summit Township where they believed the suspect was staying with a family member.”

The team conducted surveillance on the residence, during which team members were able to identify Cole as he exited the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Sheriff Gary Schuette thanked the public for several tips that were reported in on Cole’s potential whereabouts.

Darvin Cole was arrested for Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Firearm and Fugitive warrants. He wil be arraigned at the Jackson County Courthouse 12th District Court.

