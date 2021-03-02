Advertisement

Honor For MSU Softball Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller has been named the Big Ten freshman softball player of the week. In the Big Ten’s opening week end in Florida, Miller had a 2-0 record with one shutout and 16 strike outs in 15 innings. the freshman from Leo, Indiana made three appearances over the Spartans’ first games. MSU has a 2-4 record and returns to Leesburg, Florida for three game series’ against both Minnesota and Illinois March 11-14.

