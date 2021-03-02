Gov. Whitmer to provide updates on the state’s fight against COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a new vaccine on the way and efforts underway to distribute several others, Michigan is arguably in a better position to combat COVID-19 since the first two cases were found in the state almost one year ago. Still, the pandemic has taken the lives of over 15,000 Michiganders, hurt the local economy and is expected to continue until enough of the population is vaccinated to halt the spread.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel will give a joint press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

