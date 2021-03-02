Advertisement

Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Facing Issues Over Auto Crash

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk. Attorney Tom Porto said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the family of 5-year-old Ariel Young wants to see “the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive.” The girl has been hospitalized since the Feb. 4 crash in which Reid’s truck slammed into two cars on the side of the road. Police have said Reid told investigators he had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash. No charges have been filed.

