Covid Issues Hampering Area Boys High School Basketball

High School Basketball Generic Logo
High School Basketball Generic Logo(WITN Sports)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A number of CAAC boys high school basketball teams are struggling with Covid issues this week. East Lansing is 5-0 but Covid has postponed this week’s game against Williamston. DeWitt is not playing Waverly because it has been determined DeWitt may have been too close recently to East Lansing players. Grand Ledge has been on pause for a while. The Mason vs. Haslett game has at least been postponed. The Grand Ledge vs. Everett game is also postponed at the least. Whether the CAAC can reschedule all postponed games with a limited future calendar remains to be seen. Among schools elsewhere Michigan Center’s girls are also paused with Covid issues.

