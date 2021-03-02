City of East Lansing in search of artist to paint downtown mural

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Arts Commission has released a Request For Qualifications from artists for a public mural that will be located in downtown East Lansing. The mural will be located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Albert Avenue Garage, 218 Albert Ave., which is part of the Center City development.

The selected artist will be tasked with creating a public mural that is representative of the country’s cultural heritage and identities, including Black, indigenous and people of color as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. The mural must be approximately 23 feet tall and 53 feet wide in order to cover the designated area, and will be funded using Public Art Fund dollars through the Percent for Art program.

Artists have until 5 p.m. on March 23 to submit their qualifications.

After the initial review of their qualifications, the East Lansing Arts Selection Panel will invite three to five artists to submit a full proposal. Whether selected or not, these artists will be compensated $500 for their proposals.

Installation of the mural is currently planned for the summer of 2021, with a dedication ceremony is scheduled in Aug., although both dates may change.

