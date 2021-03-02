Advertisement

Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts.

The plan was filed Monday, even though the BSA remains in intense negotiations with insurers over sexual abuse claims and with the official committee representing abuse victims.

The BSA says the plan demonstrates progress as it works to compensate abuse victims and address finances so it can continue operating.

An attorney for hundreds of former Scouts calls the plan woefully inadequate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
Gov. Whitmer to relax COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged

Latest News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May
\
Local basketball player makes his mark on the court
President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
Beekeeping
BEE KEEPING