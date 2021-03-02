Advertisement

Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, England (CNN) - A decades-old bomb hiding in an English city was discovered and sent packing with a vengeance.

The World War II-era bomb, determined to be a 2,200-pound German air bomb, was discovered in the city of Exeter. The device was unexploded, so authorities decided to detonate it.

First, however, more than 2,000 homes in a quarter-mile radius had to be evacuate, along with portions of a nearby university.

Once everyone was safely out, it was showtime.

The controlled detonation was a success but did shower the area with debris.

Residents are now slowly being allowed to reenter their properties while the cleanup operation is underway.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials on the scene
Man who died after falling through ice at Tamarock Lake has been identified
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
Former MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.
Former MDHHS director's severance pay is raising questions

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief calls Jan. 6 ‘domestic terrorism,’ defends intel
“That’s what the American people sent us here to do,” said Schumer, D-N.Y., “That’s what our...
Senate Democrats sorting final details of $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
FILE - This September 2020 file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist...
Official: Merck to help produce rival J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Hospital: SUV carrying 27 crashes with semitruck, killing 15 in Calif.
Gatorade is introducing a new patch that measures sweat to tell you exactly how much of its...
Gatorade introduces patch to measure hydration