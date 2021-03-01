Kids practice reading to dogs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the age of virtual learning, parents may be looking for new ways to help their kids who are learning how to read. That’s why the Dorothy Hull Public Library in Dimondale is now part of a program where kids can read to dogs through zoom.

Library director Ann sanders said, “The kids are thrilled. They’re reading to dogs from all over the country. We have had dogs from Maine, Ontario, North and South Dakota. I mean, we’ve had them from all over. The kids always ask to come back the next week and they seem to be really, really enjoying themselves.”

The library partners with a nonprofit called People Animals Love. They’re hosting free, 30 minute sessions every two weeks.

So far, each session has completely filled up.

“Some of the kids deliberately choose animal books to read to the dogs,” Sanders said. “It’s very fun to watch.”

Aside from it being fun for kids to interact with the dogs, it also helps build confidence to read aloud. Shannon Barker, principal at Dimondale Elementary School, says it helps deal with the embarrassment that children often have the first time they read out loud.

Barker said, “It takes away that embarrassment of having to read in front of the whole class or read in front of someone else as they are an emergent reader and they’re struggling. So, it gives them someone that’s not going to judge them but just sit and listen.

“If they feel that too many people are listening, it’ll slow them down,” Sanders said. “So the more they read out loud, the smoother, the better their reading skills are and it helps them continue to improve.”

Dorothy Hull is the only library in mid-Michigan participating right now, but kids from any school district can sign up.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.