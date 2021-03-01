Advertisement

Waverly Community Schools putting 30-year, $125 million bond proposal on the May ballot

The purpose of the bond issue is to add capacity at the elementary schools and address safety, security, and facility improvements district-wide.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the first day of school for a lot of area students in nearly a year. And it looks like a bond - if passed - would cover a lot of improvements in Waverly Community Schools (WCS).

The Waverly Community Schools Board of Education is placing a 30-year, $125 million bond proposal on the May 4 election ballot.

The purpose of the bond issue is to add capacity at the elementary schools and address safety, security, and facility improvements district-wide.

“This bond issue would allow us to make needed updates to spaces across the district so we can create modern, 21st-century learning environments for Waverly students, without asking homeowners to raise the debt millage,” said Superintendent Kelly Blake.

Additional bond improvements proposed include:

  • Mechanical system upgrades throughout the district
  • New furnishings and finish updates in all buildings
  • New bus and student technology purchases
  • Secure vestibule entrances at the elementary and high schools
  • Cafeteria and media center renovations at the middle school and high school
  • Community locker room renovation at East Intermediate

The projects were developed after an in-depth facilities evaluation and multiple staff and community work sessions were completed to measure project priority. WCS is working with architecture and engineering firm TowerPinkster and construction management company Barton Malow.

“We have been able to maintain excellent facilities for many years,” said Blake. “Now, we have the opportunity to make updates throughout the district that can impact generations of Waverly learners.”

Additional information can be found HERE.

