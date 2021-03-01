Advertisement

US lawyer detained in Hong Kong

Clancey has lived in Hong Kong for decades and has had close links with the pro-democracy movement there.
Lawyer John Clancey became the first foreigner to be arrested in connection with Hong Kong's...
Lawyer John Clancey became the first foreigner to be arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new national security law.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WILX) - An American lawyer in Hong Kong was detained by police yesterday as authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists.

Lawyer John Clancey became the first foreigner to be arrested in connection with Hong Kong’s new national security law. Clancey says he got a surprise request from the police on Friday to turn himself in. However, he was released and not charged unlike most of the 47 activists detained Sunday. Clancey has lived in Hong Kong for decades and has had close links with the pro-democracy movement there.

“Even those who are not detained within the custody of the police, are still living in an increasingly constricted detention center of Hong Kong, with the freedoms and rights of people being constrained more and more,” Clancey said.

Most of the others detained by police were held on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law. Police say they will appear in court today.

