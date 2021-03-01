Advertisement

The nice temperatures causing snow to melt, what you can do to protect your home from potential flooding

Hedlund Plumbing has some great advice for sump pump owners
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Snow is beginning to melt and our sump pumps will be working overtime.

Bob Hedlund, from Hedlund Plumbing, has some great advice when it comes to understanding what your sump pump and how to choose the best one for your home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

PFCU locations in the Lansing area
Learn more about PFCU and how they’re supporting their customers
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Brock Fletcher tell us the three top things that buyers can do to win an offer on a house
Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington explains the process of when to reach out to a realtor
Rob Buffington
Rob Buffington Feb 26