Spine health key while working from home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many Americans begin another week of remote work the aches and pains of working from home may be setting in.

Spine specialists from the Baylor College of Medicine say proper posture is key.

If you do not have an office chair, sit at a table or counter and use a pillow for lumbar support. Doctors say to stay away from couches, no matter how much they call out to you.

“Most couches may not provide the same type of support and contour as an ergonomic office chair, so your back and neck may stay in a fixed, stressed position for a long period of time, creating a strain on certain tissues that can then cause pain,” said Dr. Wyatt Kupperman, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Baylor.

To maintain proper posture, sit in your desk chair all the way back to where your feet are placed flat on the floor or supported slightly in front of you with your legs not hanging freely. If possible, your knees should be flexed in front of the chair in a neutral position.

Your shoulders supported over your hips and arms at your sides comfortably at a 90 to a 120-degree angle at the elbow. This is a neutral position where you can avoid excess stress while sitting. Using armrests when possible is ideal.

“In a general sense of mechanics at your desk, you want to be comfortable while you’re working,” Kupperman said. “Sit-to-stand desks are popular because they allow you to transition your posture from sitting to standing, which can provide some benefit and alleviate prolonged time in one position.”

Looking down at a laptop screen can also strain your neck. Putting your computer at or slightly above eye level can make a world of difference.

“Generally, if people can maintain good posture through work with short breaks and an aerobic exercise program, they can hopefully avoid poor posture and back pain,” Kupperman said.

