Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts

OVID, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.

According to Ovid Police Chief Al Goodrich things like change from cars, a catalytic converter and a handgun have been taken from people’s vehicles.

While only a few thefts have been reported, many have caught people looking their car windows. One mother claims her son saw somebody trying to break-in to their home early one morning.

“My son had gotten up at like 5:45 a.m. to go to the bathroom and he heard something,” said Ovid resident Christie Jones. “He turned the kitchen light on and heard somebody shaking the window. Then he looked over at the window and somebody trying to get in.”

In disbelief Jones went to investigate.

“Later that day I saw that part of our window was broken. The frame part. So, obviously something was going on.”

Jones called the authorities. Unfortunately, nothing could be done.

“We called the police and they came and checked it out. There were footprints in our backyard but they don’t know who it was,” she said.

Chief Goodrich is asking community members to lock their doors and bring all valuables inside the house.

“I know it’s a small town. But, still things happen unfortunately,” said Goodrich.

