Preparations are underway in Chauvin trial

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.
Derek Chauvin's trial is scheduled to start this month with jury selection beginning on the 8th.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WILX) - Preparations are underway in Minneapolis ahead of the trial of a former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Monday morning, Minneapolis’s city council will be briefed about the city’s plans related to the trial. Then the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear from prosecutors wanting to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, which was dismissed in October.

