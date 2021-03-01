Preparations are underway in Chauvin trial

(WILX) - Preparations are underway in Minneapolis ahead of the trial of a former police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to start this month with jury selection beginning on the 8th.

Monday morning, Minneapolis’s city council will be briefed about the city’s plans related to the trial. Then the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear from prosecutors wanting to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, which was dismissed in October.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.