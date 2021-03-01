Portion of Buffalo Wild Wings sales to go towards supporting Red Cross

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even with the challenges brought on by the last year, over 110,000 local volunteers carried out the mission of the Red Cross in Michigan. Red Cross volunteers and blood donors saved lives and provided critical disaster support in communities around the state.

News 10 has been partnered with the Red Cross, now in March Buffalo Wild Wings will join in to celebrate the lifesaving work. On March 3, 10% of sales at Buffalo Wild Wings locations across Michigan will go to support the mission of the Red Cross. Also throughout the month, customers can choose to round up their bill and all proceeds will benefit the Red Cross of Michigan.

“Through the trials of the last year, our local Red Cross volunteers and blood donors stepped up to care for their neighbors,” said Regional Chief Executive Officer Mary Lynn Foster. “From emergencies like family home fires to critical blood shortages, our local heroes were there to help. For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.”

Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the state are participating.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.