PAC 12 Game Tonight Wiped Out By Covid

Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The men’s basketball game between Washington State and Arizona State scheduled for tonight will not be played due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars’ program. Arizona State won 77-74 in overtime when the teams played on Saturday, but a Washington State player tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. The game had been rescheduled from earlier in the season due to coronavirus issues at Arizona State.

