Advertisement

Ohio man charged in eastern Michigan school threat

A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada,...
A truck crosses the Blue Water Bridge into Port Huron, Mich., from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) - A 32-year-old Ohio man has been charged in eastern Michigan with directing terrorist threats at a Port Huron elementary school and police officers, police announced Sunday.

The Detroit News reported that Dominik Hricovsky faces multiple charges, including a threat of terrorism, discharging a firearm in or at a building and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A police statement accused Hricovsky of placing several calls to St. Clair County emergency dispatch threatening to burn down the Cleveland Elementary School and to shoot at police officers.

Dispatchers traced the calls to a Port Huron apartment where officers found Hricovsky visiting his girlfriend. An investigation also found Hricovsky had fired one round outside an apartment window, the police statement said.

The elementary school was locked down for about an hour until after the arrest of Hricovsky, who allegedly tried to flee as officers detained him. He had no known connection to the school and had been in Port Huron for no more than a few days, police said.

Hricovsky, who was being held in the St. Clair County Intervention Center on $250,000 bond, appeared in court Sunday — though it wasn’t clear if he has yet entered a plea. His next hearing is on March 9.

The name of an attorney for Hricovsky wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
Lansing Catholic Diocese criticized for new policy on transgender students, MSU professor opposes view
Mason teacher resigns, says district stopped her from teaching Black history

Latest News

Spartans need a win Sunday against Maryland to stay inside the NCAA bubble
Michigan State @ Maryland: live updates
State’s top court will look at fingerprinting of Black teens
Bill would allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. in Michigan
The Michigan Attorney General’s office is considering whether charges should be filed against a...
Michigan weighs charges against official who displayed gun