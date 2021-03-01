Advertisement

Michigan Moves Up In A-P Poll

University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - Michigan has finally broken the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five. West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.

