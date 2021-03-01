Advertisement

Michigan bars want to stay open until 4 a.m.

Last call could come a lot later in Michigan.
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours.
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours.(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers are proposing a bill that would keep bars and restaurants open until 4 a.m.

There is currently a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants due to COVID-19 restrictions. Prior to the pandemic, alcohol sales at bars and restaurants would cut off at 2 a.m.

Last week, Republican Representative Ryan Berman, who sponsors the bill, testified in front of a state House committee that having the two-hour extension ready and waiting for businesses post-pandemic is an important tool to help them financially recover, allowing those with different schedules than a 9 to 5 to add business to bars.

However, Mike Krueger, owner of Crunchy’s Bar in East Lansing, says he is skeptical about the city adopting a new curfew.

“I imagine there would be a market, in this town, to some extent being the amount of college-aged population that lives here,” said Krueger. “But I’m not sure that that’s something we would want to be involved with just because very little that happens that’s positive after midnight, let alone 2 a.m., let alone 4 a.m.”

Several groups are also concerned about more drinking and driving incidents if the bill is passed.

