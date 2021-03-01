MDHHS awarded gold-level veteran-friendly employer status

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans looking for employment may wish to consider the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), which has just been recognized as a gold-level veteran-friendly employer by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

The program are recognizes employers for their commitment to recruiting, training and retaining veterans. Nearly 400 private and public employers across the state are certified as either bronze, silver or gold-level Veteran-Friendly Employers.

“With over 400 veteran employees, we have long been committed to recruiting and retaining those who have served our country,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We all benefit when veterans have a support system that is designed to help them thrive in state government. The department gains invaluable skillsets and Michigan’s most vulnerable populations benefit from their skills and dedication to service.”

In order to be recognized employers must hire and retain a certain number of veterans and implement a number of veteran-focused human resources, support and training programs. MDHHS is one of only 14 employers to meet the criteria.

“Not only is it an honor to work for an employer who is gold level, it is a great feeling to be a part of this team. I have not felt part of a team like this since my days in the U.S. Army,” said Randy Brandt, MDHHS assistance payments worker and a U.S. Army veteran. “This team I work with truly is as strong as its weakest link, and they are always helping one another to make that weakest link our strongest link.”

“Veterans bring special skillsets, a strong work ethic and values to the workplace that employers need to help make their operations successful,” said MVAA Director Zaneta Adams. “I congratulate the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for their commendable efforts in recruiting, retaining, growing and supporting Michigan’s veterans. The MVAA applauds the growing list of state departments for recognizing the value of hiring veterans and is committed to working with even more Michigan employers – public and private alike – to help them grow their veteran workforces.”

