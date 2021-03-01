Learn more about PFCU and how they’re supporting their customers
They started in Portland and have expanded throughout Michigan
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Portland Federal Credit Union opened back in 1947. Since then, the credit union has expanded and now has locations throughout Michigan and they’ve shortened their name, too. Find out more about the many ways that PFCU is supporting their customers, small businesses, communities, and teachers and students.
Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.