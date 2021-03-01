Advertisement

Juan Soto Nursing Foot Injury

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his home run with teammate Alex Bregman uring the...
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his home run with teammate Alex Bregman uring the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(GIM)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto sat out the team’s exhibition home opener today because he fouled a ball off his right foot a day earlier. Manager Dave Martinez said the 2020 NL batting champion originally was scheduled to play against the Houston Astros, before the mishap in batting practice Sunday. The 22-year-old Soto hit .351 with a 1.185 OPS that also led the NL last season.

