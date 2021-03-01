Juan Soto Nursing Foot Injury

-WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto sat out the team’s exhibition home opener today because he fouled a ball off his right foot a day earlier. Manager Dave Martinez said the 2020 NL batting champion originally was scheduled to play against the Houston Astros, before the mishap in batting practice Sunday. The 22-year-old Soto hit .351 with a 1.185 OPS that also led the NL last season.