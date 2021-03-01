Jackson mayor calls on Sen. Shirkey to stop blocking release of COVID-19 relief funds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s mayor, Derek Dobies, has called on Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey to stop blocking federal COVID-19 aid for local families and businesses, or to return the funds he reportedly accepted for his own business. Dobies released the statement demanding Shirkey stop blocking the legislation after a report from the Detroit News detailed how Shirkey’s own company received a $1.7 million PPP loan.

After Congress passed a stimulus package in December, Michigan Republicans blocked the release of billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief that the state received from the federal government. State Rep. Thomas Albert, chairman for the House Appropriations Committee, said that an agreement on spending was not reached because Republicans wanted more control given to local communities.

As Senate Majority Leader in Michigan, Senator Shirkey has been an organizer of the opposition to spending the funds.

Mayor Dobies commented on the story is a statement sent to the press.

“We’ve seen Shirkey light one flaming bag of dog crap after another, regardless of how it affects Michigan,” Dobies said, “Now he’s taking federal relief to help his own financial interests, while refusing to lift a finger and provide federal relief to Jackson businesses and families that are suffering. It’s probably his most pungent load of crap yet.”

Dobies added, “Shirkey should immediately stop blocking Governor Whitmer from using federal COVID-19 relief to help our local businesses or he [sic] return the PPP loan his company received from the federal government.”

News 10 reached out to Mike Shirkey’s office, but have not received a response.

