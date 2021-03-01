Advertisement

J. J. Watt Headed To Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets together with Houston Texans...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gets together with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99), and his brothers Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44), and Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. The Steelers won 28-21. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
Published: Mar. 1, 2021
-TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - J.J. Watt has agreed to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced the deal with the free-agent edge rusher today. Watt was released last month by the Houston Texans, for whom he won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. The 31-year old Watt has been one of the NFL’s best players for a decade, but asked out in Houston, which is undergoing a roster upheaval. Watt joins another former Texans star, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, in Arizona. Hopkins was acquired by the Cardinals in a one-sided trade a year ago.

