Health departments ready for third COVID vaccine option

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Health departments across Michigan are ready to receive the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The company started shipping the vaccine to states Monday-including Michigan.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to the vaccine Saturday.

The Mid-Michigan District Health Department said this will help the COVID fight a lot.

“We want to prevent death. All of these products almost completely eliminate death or hospitalizations,” said Health Officer Marcus Cheatham. “We will see some movement here in the next couple to three weeks. The numbers should start to jump up rapidly.”

Cheatham said the single-dose vaccine will most likely go to people who are homebound or hard to reach.

“We’re really struggling with how to reach them. Basically, that strategy so far has been vaccinating the person who’s providing them with care,” said Cheatham.

Single doses also mean the vaccine goes twice as far.

“What this means is we will get more people vaccinated more quickly. There’s less of a waiting time for that vaccine to become effective because you only need the one dose,” said Sarah Surna, Barry-Eaton District Health Department Community Health Promotion Specialist.

“If it really opened up, and there was a lot of Johnson & Johnson coming in, we’d offer everybody the single dose. And then we’d be making really fast progress,” said Cheatham.

But that could be a while, depending on supply.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it wants to vaccinate about 70 percent of Michiganders.

Right now, the focus is to get people 65 and older vaccinated.

“I still think we have a few more weeks of really hard work to make sure we’re doing the lifesaving we need to do,” said Cheatham.

Health departments are telling people to not shop around for a particular vaccine; just take whichever is available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.