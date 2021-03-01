Governor Whitmer acknowledges March Reading Month, East Lansing Public Library re-opens March 1

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To kick off March, Governor Whitmer issued a proclamation on March 1 declaring the month of March as Reading Month in the state.

Governor Whitmer also wants to ensure that all schools have the necessary resources they need as many Mid-Michigan students are returning to in-person learning.

“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination. I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read,” said Governor Whitmer. “This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”

The East Lansing Public Library is celebrating National Reading Month in their own way. They are re-opening to the public starting Monday, March 1.

Recently, Governor Whitmer proposed that the MI COVID Recovery Plan invests $1.7 billion directly to Michigan schools. She also proposed her FY2022 executive budget recommendation that makes the largest investment in K-12 schools in Michigan history.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.