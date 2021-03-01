Advertisement

Governor Whitmer acknowledges March Reading Month, East Lansing Public Library re-opens March 1

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - To kick off March, Governor Whitmer issued a proclamation on March 1 declaring the month of March as Reading Month in the state.

Governor Whitmer also wants to ensure that all schools have the necessary resources they need as many Mid-Michigan students are returning to in-person learning.

“Every year the country uses this month to promote reading and imagination. I am proud to declare March as Reading Month in Michigan and I encourage everyone to find time to read,” said Governor Whitmer. “This month, we should recommit ourselves to encouraging children and young adults to read diverse literary works early and often so they can see themselves and others in what they read.”

The East Lansing Public Library is celebrating National Reading Month in their own way. They are re-opening to the public starting Monday, March 1.

Recently, Governor Whitmer proposed that the MI COVID Recovery Plan invests $1.7 billion directly to Michigan schools. She also proposed her FY2022 executive budget recommendation that makes the largest investment in K-12 schools in Michigan history.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash, driver identified
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

HEDLUND PLUMBING
As a third vaccine comes on the market, some politicians say the distribution process is unfair.
County commissioners push to change vaccine distribution
Williamston Kindness
WILLIAMSTON KINDNESS
Ovid residents are concerned over various thefts and attempted break-ins in their small town.
Quiet Mid-Michigan community concerned over thefts
President Biden meets virtually with Mexican president