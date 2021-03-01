Advertisement

County commissioners push to change vaccine distribution

By Kylie Khan
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - As a third vaccine comes on the market, some politicians say the distribution process is unfair.

Right now, Michigan distributes vaccines to counties based on its Social Vulnerability Index. It ranks counties on factors like race, household income, access to transportation, education level, and more.

Some Livingston County Commissioners say that’s the wrong approach.

“The question of who should get vaccines should be focused on that metric of mortality and it’s age, and because it’s not focused on that, it’s definitely not a fair way to roll out the vaccine,” said Commissioner Mitchell Zajac.

The County Board is calling on the state health department to change the way it distributes vaccines.

According to the state’s website, Livingston County has received 20,950 doses. Saginaw County - which has a similar population size - has received 68,055.

“Fortunately [we’re] not a socially vulnerable county so that, in a general sense, is a good thing, but in this case, it rans us last on the scale in terms of priority for receiving the vaccine,” said Zajac.

Alayna McEvoy is on several lists to get the vaccine once it becomes available. She agrees with using social factors to address the COVID crisis.

“We do know that minority communities were affected more adversely by COVID, and so I think it’s appropriate that we address those inequities in terms of who gets the vaccine,” she said.

The state’s website shows the ethnicities of those who have received the vaccine but nearly half of those are displayed as “unknown.”

Republicans in the state Senate passed a COVID relief bill that would force the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to stop using the Social Vulnerability Index. We’ll let you know if that becomes law.

