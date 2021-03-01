Advertisement

Chicago parents plan for sick-out as students are set to return

Some parents are arguing their voices still are not being heard by the district.
Clean empty classroom
Clean empty classroom(Storyblocks)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - There are plans for a possible sick-out on Monday as more students return to in-person learning in Chicago.

The agreement reached between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the Chicago teachers union earlier this month says kindergarten through fifth-grade students will go back to the classroom on March 1.

But some CPS parents plan to participate in a sick-out and keep their children from in-person, and remote learning, arguing parents’ voices still are not being heard by the district despite masks, health checks, and other measures in place.

“We are sick and tired of not being heard. If I say to my child ‘You’re not going to school today or online,’ then there is no CPS without parents,” said Parent Voices Matter leader Anastasia Chapital, a co-organizer of the sick out.

