CDC: 75 million vaccines administered across the US

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 75 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country.

Nearly 50 million people have received at least one dose of the shot and about 25 million have gotten both. Based on the seven-day average, 1.7 million vaccines are being administered per day.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

