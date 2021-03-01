Advertisement

CDC: 75 million vaccines administered across the US

Based on the seven-day average, 1.7 million vaccines are being administered per day.
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 75 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the country.

Nearly 50 million people have received at least one dose of the shot and about 25 million have gotten both. Based on the seven-day average, 1.7 million vaccines are being administered per day.

The tally is for both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, the agency said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old DeWitt man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.
DeWitt man killed in weekend shooting, suspect identified and charged
One person was killed early Saturday morning when a car hit a tree.
One killed in early morning crash
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can
(AP)
14-year-old Michigan girl charged in grandmother’s killing
This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, Zoom video conference collage captured by The Sacramento Bee,...
Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

Latest News

Lawyer John Clancey became the first foreigner to be arrested in connection with Hong Kong's...
US lawyer detained in Hong Kong
Clean empty classroom
Chicago parents plan for sick-out as students are set to return
Last call in Michigan could be gaining an additional two hours.
Michigan bars want to stay open until 4 a.m.
Derek Chauvin's trial is scheduled to start this month with jury selection beginning on the 8th.
Preparations are underway in Chauvin trial